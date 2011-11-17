Nov 17 The British Olympic Association
(BOA) risks sanctions if its lifetime Olympic ban for drug
offenders contravenes the World Anti-Doping Agency code, WADA
president John Fahey said on Thursday.
WADA will present a compliance report to its Foundation
Board on Sunday which will then be passed on to the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) who will decide what
action to take against National Olympic Committees deemed to be
non-compliant.
Last month the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said an
IOC rule banning athletes who had served a doping ban of more
than six months from the next Games amounted to a second
sanction and was not in compliance with the WADA code.
In a letter to BOA chairman Colin Moynihan, seen by Reuters,
WADA informed the BOA that in light of the CAS decision it might
want to review its rules.
"Lord Moynihan suggests that this is an official request to
the BOA to 'drop their rule'," Fahey said in an email sent to
Reuters. "It is not.
"Lord Moynihan claims that WADA's challenge came 'out of the
blue'. It did not.
"Lord Moynihan claims that it is a 'remarkable challenge
from WADA'. It is not.
"WADA has simply suggested that the BOA consider its rule in
light of all the information available to it."
In a letter dated Oct. 7, WADA asked the BOA to respond to
the CAS ruling.
MOYNIHAN CRITICISM
WADA said it had received no response from the BOA and so
had sought a legal opinion from British lawyer Michael Beloff in
order to complete its compliance report.
It then informed the BOA in a letter dated Nov. 14 that the
opinion it received indicated the BOA bylaws were not compatible
with the WADA code.
"WADA has suggested that the BOA consider its position in
light of the implications of the decision from CAS in relation
to the IOC rule and the opinion that WADA has obtained," said
Fahey. "WADA would appreciate a proper reply to the
correspondence.
"To date, that response has been through misinformed
allegations in the media against WADA and the WADA process."
Moynihan said on Tuesday WADA was out-of-touch, ineffective
and soft on drug cheats. On Wednesday he announced the BOA would
seek a hearing before CAS "to address the enforceability of its
selection policy and bring clarity and closure".
"WADA has read with some concern the statement made by the
President of the BOA following the BOA Executive Committee
meeting yesterday," said Fahey. "Once again, Lord Moynihan makes
comments without adherence to the facts.
"The CAS, in the IOC case, made it quite plain that WADA is
the body responsible for anti-doping rules globally.
"The BOA, as a signatory to the (WADA) code, has agreed to
accept and implement all of the provisions of the code,
including those relating to sanctions to abide by them.
"Any decision as to whether they have been compliant or not
in relation to that will be determined by the WADA Foundation
Board on Sunday."
