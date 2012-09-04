BERNE, Sept 4 Two athletes barred from joining
an International Olympic Committee (IOC) commission because of
their election campaigning methods have taken their appeals to
sport's highest court.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an
appeal from Japanese hammer thrower Koji Murofushi, bronze
medallist at this year's London Olympics, requesting the IOC
decision barring him from the athletes' commission be annulled.
CAS said the Japanese Olympic Committee had also appealed.
"The appellants request the annulment of the IOC Executive
Board's decision and an order that Murofushi be reinstated as a
candidate in the election," the Lausanne-based court said in a
statement.
They also requested "an order that the votes registered for
Murofushi up to the close of voting on Aug 8 be considered
valid, resulting in his election to the IOC Athletes'
Commission."
CAS said it had received an email from the Taiwan Olympic
Committee announcing that the gold medallist in taekwondo at the
2004 Athens Games, Mu-Yen Chu, who had been excluded for the
same reason, was also going to appeal.
Murofushi and Chu were excluded on charges they had
campaigned inappropriately, in the wrong places and using
methods that were against the rules.
The appeal process would take about four months, CAS said.
French canoeing gold medalist Tony Estanguet, Zimbabwean
swimmer Kirsty Coventry, Australia's former Olympic rowing
champion James Tomkins and Slovakian shooter Danka Bartekova
were elected following the ruling.
The IOC decided not to proceed with their inclusion to the
commission during the London Games because of a possible appeal.
