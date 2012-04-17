April 17 China's chances of adding equestrian
medals to its haul at Olympic Games will remain slim until it
invests at the grassroots level of the sport, said four-times
gold medallist Ludger Beerbaum.
German Beerbaum is tutoring American-born Zhu Meimei, who
changed her nationality in 2006 and should be eligible for Rio
in 2016.
British-based Alex Hua Tian, the former Eton schoolboy who
took a tumble in Beijing, is the only Chinese rider to qualify
for London so far.
Beerbaum said China's problem was a lack of tradition and
breeding and called for more investment in the sport.
"Equestrian is not a traditional sport in China, it's kind
of new," he told the China Daily newspaper. "The history is not
here, which is the first obstacle.
"In Europe we have a tradition (going back) a couple of
hundred years to get going with breeding.
"The second (problem) is you have to build up breeding,
which means opening the borders and having trade between Europe
and China. The whole industry need to be developed yet."
China has a rich history of riding but more as a practical
farming skill until recently.
Equestrian events were staged in Hong Kong at the Beijing
Games after international veterinary groups refused to certify
the Chinese capital as free of equine diseases.
"Europeans are very strict in vaccinating the horses and
have passports for every single horse," said Beerbaum, adding
that vaccination log entries were meticulous.
"It is mentioned what you vaccinate is not in the food
chain. The authorities in Europe are pretty much working on this
issue and would like to have the same system in China.
"But for the moment, they are starting slowly in this
process and it's not on the same level."
China is hosting more equestrian competitions, attracting
international riders, but the vaccination issue means they must
compete on local horses instead of their own.
The 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou was the first time the
Chinese mainland held an international equestrian tournament and
80 foreign horses were quarantined before being sent home.
An interim measure of unloading European horses at the
airport and sealing them in a truck for the journey to the venue
was under discussion, Beerbaum said.
"During (this) process it must be confirmed that they have
no contact with other farms," he added. "Maybe this will be the
solution for two or three years until the vaccination and
passport issue is solved.
"For sure this won't be done in one year. Maybe it will take
five to 10 years, but I already see the potential here, it's
very positive."
