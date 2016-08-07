Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian eventing open's team dressage result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Germany Sandra Auffarth/Opgun Louvo/Michael Jung/La Biosthetique - Sam FRW/Julia Krajewski/Samourai Du Thot/Ingrid Klimke/Hale Bob 3 122.00 points 2. France Astier Nicolas/Piaf de B'Neville/Karim Florent Laghouag/Entebbe De Hus/Thibaut Vallette/Qing Du Briot Ene Hn/Mathieu Lemoine/Bart L 122.20 3. Australia Sam Griffiths/Paulank Brockagh/Christopher Burton/Santano II/Stuart Tinney/Pluto Mio/Shane Rose/CP Qualified 126.40 4. Britain Gemma Tattersall/Quicklook V/William Fox-Pitt/Chilli Morning/Pippa Funnell/Billy The Biz/Kitty King/Ceylor L A N 127.70 5. Ireland Padraig McCarthy/Simon Porloe/Clare Abbott/Euro Prince/Jonty Evans/Cooley Rorkes Drift/Mark Kyle/Jemilia 135.60 6. New Zealand Tim Price/Ringwood Sky Boy/Mark Todd/Leonidas II/Clarke Johnstone/Balmoral Sensation/Jonelle Price/Faerie Dianimo 137.50 6. U.S. Boyd Martin/Blackfoot Mystery/Clark Montgomery/Loughan Glen/Lauren Kieffer/Veronica/Phillip Dutton/Mighty Nice 137.50 8. Italy Luca Roman/Castlewoods Jake/Arianna Schivo/Quefira De L' Ormeau/Pietro Roman/Barraduff/Stefano Brecciaroli/Apollo van de Wendi Kurt Hoeve 140.90 9. Brazil Marcio Appel/Iberon Jmen/Carlos Parro/Summon Up The Blood/Ruy Fonseca/Tom Bombadill Too/Marcio Carvalho Jorge/Lissy Mac Wayer 144.10 10. Sweden Linda Algotsson/Fairnet/Frida Andersen/Herta/Sara Algotsson Ostholt/Reality 39/Ludwig Svennerstal/Aspe 144.20 11. Netherlands Theo van de Vendel/Zindane/Tim Lips/Bayro/Alice Naber Lozeman/Peter Parker/Merel Blom/Rumor Has It N.O.P. 146.60 12. Canada Jessica Phoenix/A Little Romance/Kathryn Robinson/Let It Bee/Colleen Loach/Qorry Blue D'argouges/Rebecca Howard/Riddle Master 150.80 13. Russia Evgeniya Ovchinnikova/Orion/Andrey Mitin/Gurza/Alexander Markov/Kurfurstin 174.80