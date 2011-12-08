LAUSANNE, Switzerland Dec 8 World athletics chief Lamine Diack received a warning and African soccer boss Issa Hayatou was reprimanded by the International Olympic Committee on Thursday for their involvement in an alleged corruption affair, president Jacques Rogge said.

Brazilian Joao Havelange, who was FIFA president from 1974-1998 and an IOC member for 48 years, resigned days ago with the IOC shelving the investigation into his alleged involvement.

The 95-year-old Havelange, along with Hayatou and Diack, was under an IOC investigation for his alleged links to FIFA's former marketing agency International Sport and Leisure (ISL) amid accusations of corruption.

The last IOC member to be reprimanded was International Ice Hockey Federation boss Rene Fasel, who in 2010 was found to have breached ethics rules in a case involving the federation's broadcasting rights. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)