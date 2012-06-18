LONDON, June 18 Social media site Facebook
launched its London 2012 page on Monday which the International
Olympic Committee (IOC) hopes will help simplify the event for
fans.
The Explore London 2012 page, 18 months in the making, and
the culmination of a partnership with the IOC and the London
Olympic Organising Committee (LOCOG) will enable users online
access to their chosen athletes, sports and countries.
"I think that anything that simplifies, or makes it a little
bit easier to understand or follow the people you like, has got
to be a good thing," IOC Director of Communications Mark Adams
said.
The IOC said the page was part of a non-commercial project
with Facebook.
Facebook will be subject to the strict rules which govern
Olympic sponsorship, marketing and videos, meaning they will not
display advertising around its Explore London 2012 page and
athletes will not be able to post videos of themselves in the
Games venues.
Facebook's EMEA director of platform partnerships Christian
Hernandez said the Olympics had previously been a "curated
experience", with broadcasters dictating what viewers outside
the stadium could see, but that was set to change as the social
media age handed users the power to decide what they want to
watch.
The Facebook page will show users the full range of
different competitions being staged at any time and enable them
to see which broadcasters are showing the event, and in some
instances, let them click straight through to watch it online.
"You'll be able to consume the Olympics the way you want,"
Hernandez said at a launch event held in Facebook's trendy
London head office, and attended by 1992 Olympic tennis gold
medallist Boris Becker.
There will also be a deeper view of life in the Olympic
village, as competitors post comments, photographs and videos on
the Explore London 2012 page, giving fans the inside line on
their Games experience.
"In the past, stories that were not headline-worthy, they
could never reach the public. At this Olympic games, no story
will go untold," Facebook's managing director in EMEA, Joanna
Shields said.
The page, which counts Australian five-times Olympic gold
medallist swimmer Ian Thorpe and Britain's 5,000 metres world
champion Mo Farah among its participants, has a long way to go,
however, before every viewer can follow their chosen sports
heroes.
To date, only about 200 of the 10,500 competitors expected
in London have signed up, said Facebook.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alison Wildey)