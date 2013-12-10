Dec 10 Olympic men's champion Evan Lysacek has abandoned hopes of defending his title in February's Sochi Olympics after failing to recover from a hip injury.

The 28-year-old American tore the labrum in his left hip in August and despite aggressive treatment and physical therapy, he has been unable to regain full fitness.

With his doctor warning that the skater risks suffering permanent damage unless he stops skating, Lysacek has opted to stop training until he has healed completely.

"Words cannot describe how disappointed I am to not be able to compete in Sochi," Lysacek said. "The proudest moments of my life have been representing the United States in the last two Winter Olympics.

"I have suffered numerous injuries over the course of my skating career and they are some of the hardest things an athlete has to overcome. While none of my past injuries have sidelined me quite like this one, I remain determined to regain my health and skate again."

Lysacek, who also won the world title in 2009, became the first American man in 24 years to win the Olympic gold medal but has not competed since his 2010 triumph in Vancouver. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alan Baldwin)