SOCHI Feb 18 Yevgeny Plushenko, who announced his retirement from figure skating after withdrawing from the men's individual event in Sochi with a back injury, says he may now try to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

"If need be, I'll have another 10 operations...I'm not ruling out that I'll go for a fifth Olympic Games," he told Russian state television on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Julian Linden)