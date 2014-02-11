UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
Feb 11 Figure skating pairs short program results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Place Country Name Score 1 Russia Tatiana Volosozhar/ 84.17 Maxim Trankov 2 Germany Aliona Savchenko/ 79.64 Robin Szolkowy 3 Russia Ksenia Stolbova/ 75.21 Fedor Klimov 4 China Qing Pang/ 73.30 Jian Tong 5 Canada Meagan Duhamel/ 72.21 Eric Radford 6 Canada Kirsten Moore-Towers/ 70.92 Dylan Moscovitch 7 China Cheng Peng/ 70.59 Hao Zhang 8 Russia Vera Bazarova/ 69.66 Yuri Larionov 9 U.S. Marissa Castelli/ 67.44 Simon Shnapir 10 France Vanessa James/ 65.36 Morgan Cipres 11 Italy Stefania Berton/ 63.57 Ondrej Hotarek 12 Germany Maylin Wende/ 59.25 Daniel Wende 13 Canada Paige Lawrence/ 58.97 Rudi Swiegers 14 U.S. Felicia Zhang/ 56.90 Nathan Bartholomay 15 Israel Andrea Davidovich/ 53.38 Evgeni Krasnopolski 16 Italy Nicole Della Monica/ 51.64 Matteo Guarise 17 Austria Miriam Ziegler/ 49.62 Severin Kiefer 18 Japan Narumi Takahashi/ 48.45 Ryuichi Kihara 19 Britain Stacey Kemp/ 44.98 David King 20 Ukraine Julia Lavrentieva/ 44.30 Yuri Rudyk (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.