SOCHI, Russia Feb 13 Russia's Yevgeny Plushenko pulled out of the men's individual Figure Skating event at the Sochi Olympics on Thursday, just seconds before he had been due to start his short programme.

Plushenko was seen clutching the base of his spine throughout his warm-up and when they announced his name as the next performer, he skated up to the judges and a male voice announced in Russian "Plushenko cannot participate due to a trauma (injury)". (Editing by Ossian Shine)