UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
SOCHI, Russia Feb 9 Russia outclassed the opposition to win their first gold medal of the Sochi Olympics with victory in the figure skating team competition on Sunday.
The inaugural team competition still had almost 90 minutes to go but points picked up by other skaters meant that the hosts cannot be beaten. Canada are also guaranteed the silver.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.