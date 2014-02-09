UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
SOCHI, Russia Feb 9 Yevgeny Plushenko put Russia within touching distance of their first gold medal at the Sochi Olympics after the hosts opened up a seven-point lead in the inaugural team competition on Sunday.
Plushenko was roared on to the ice, cheered throughout his free skate and then had the hollering crowd on their feet as he theatrically finished off his routine with a spin.
His score of 168.20 for a solid, if rather slow-paced, routine earned Russia 10 points to take their total to 57.
With two segments remaining, Russia and Canada (50 points) will battle it out for gold and silver, and the United States (41), Japan (38) and Italy (37) are all still in the running for the bronze.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.