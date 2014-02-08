DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
Feb 8 Figure skating team ice dance short dance results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Position Country Name Points 1 U.S. Meryl Davis 75.98 Charlie White 2 Canada Tessa Virtue 72.98 Scott Moir 3 Russia Ekaterina Bobrova 70.27 Dmitri Soloviev 4 France Nathalie Pechalat 69.15 Fabian Bourzat 5 Italy Anna Cappellini 64.92 Luca Lanotte 6 Germany Nelli Zhiganshina 58.04 Alexander Gazsi 7 Britain Penny Coomes 52.93 Nicholas Buckland 8 Japan Cathy Reed 52.00 Chris Reed 9 Ukraine Siobhan Heekin-Canedy 49.19 Dmitri Dun 10 China Xintong Huang 47.88 Xun Zheng (Compiled by Gopakumar Warrier)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.