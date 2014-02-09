UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
Feb 9 Figure skating team men free skating results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Position Name Total Segment Score 1 Evgeny Plyushchenko (Russia) 168.20 2 Kevin Reynolds (Canada) 167.92 3 Tatsuki Machida (Japan) 165.85 4 Jason Brown (U.S.) 153.67 5 Paul Bonifacio Parkinson (Italy) 121.23 (Compiled by Gopakumar Warrier)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.