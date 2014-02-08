DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
Feb 8 Figure skating women's team short program result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Position Name Points 1 Yulia Lipnitskaya 72.90 (Russia) 2 Carolina Kostner 70.84 (Italy) 3 Mao Asada (Japan) 64.07 4 Ashley Wagner 63.10 (U.S.) 5 Kaetlyn Osmond 62.54 (Canada) 6 Mae Berenice 55.45 Meite (France) 7 Kexin Zhang 54.58 (China) 8 Natalia Popova 53.44 (Ukraine) 9 Nathalie 52.16 Weinzierl (Germany) 10 Jenna Mccorkell 50.09 (Britain) (Compiled by Maju. Samuel)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.