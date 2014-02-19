(Adds details)

By Pritha Sarkar

SOCHI, Russia Feb 19 The highly-anticipated battle between Olympic champion Kim Yuna and Julia Lipnitskaya looked all but over after the 15-year-old Russian sensation crumbled under the pressure in the short programme at the Sochi Games on Wednesday.

Kim drew roars of approval with her elegant and mesmerizing performance to 'Send in the Clowns', but Lipnitskaya left the crowd in stunned silence as she crashed to the ice on a triple flip.

Her score of 65.23 left her trailing South Korea's "Queen Yuna" by almost 10 points and in fifth place. Kim led the field with 74.92.

Expectations that Russia could finally end their long wait for a women's champion - the only figure skating event they have never won at the Olympics - had reached epic proportions after Lipnitskaya produced two spell-binding performances to help the hosts win the team title 10 days ago.

But on Wednesday, after being welcomed on to the ice with deafening chants of "Ju-li-a, Ju-li-a, Ju-li-a", her world fell apart when she stumbled on to her hands and rolled on to her bottom following the final jump of her routine.

It sent a crowd of 12,000 into shocked silence and Lipnitskaya blinked back tears, barely able to believe what had unfolded.

As she finished her final pose on bended knees scribbling a shape on the ice with her finger, flowers rained down from all corners of the arena but Lipnitskaya could barely raise a smile as she skated off the ice pinching her nose.

"I don't know what happened. My preparation was all fine. I wasn't nervous. I didn't feel too much pressure," Lipnitskaya told reporters.

"I feel sad. I wasn't good enough on the jumps. Tomorrow, I will go out there and fight."

SHATTERED DREAMS

While Lipnitskaya was left to digest her shattered dreams, the women's competition was heading for a thrilling finish on Thursday as only 0.8 of a point separated the top three.

Unlike four years ago when Kim carried a near five-point lead into the free skate, she will have to fight to the end if she is to become only the third woman to win back-to-back Olympic titles as Russian Adelina Sotnikova (74.64) and 2012 world champion Carolina Kostner (74.12) will be snapping at her skates.

The woman known as 'Queen Yuna' seemed to float through her performance with effortless ease as she completed a triple Lutz-triple toeloop combination, nailed a triple Salchow and even cracked a smile mid-routine when she landed a double Axel.

American Gracie Gold will also fancy her chances of landing a medal after finishing fourth with 68.63.

"I'm a triple Lutz away from Kim Yuna, the Olympic champion," grinned the darling of American figure skating.

Asked if she was aware of what Kim had produced on the ice, she added: "I was in the locker-room and it got really loud. At first I thought it was rain but it turned out to be all the clapping and stomping. I'm sure she was flawless."

Japan's Mao Asada endured a miserable night as she fell on her triple Axel and botched her remaining jumps to finish in 16th with 55.51 (Editing by Ed Osmond)