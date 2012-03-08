LONDON, March 8 British servicemen and
women will carry the national flags at the team welcome and
medals ceremonies at this year's Olympic Games, the London 2012
organising committee said on Thursday.
Members of the Royal Navy, Army and Air Force will act as
flagbearers at the 100 team welcome ceremonies in the days
leading up to the July 27 start of the Games and at the 805
victory ceremonies during the Olympics and Paralympics.
"The flag-raising duties at Olympic and Paralympic Games are
seen as an honour but we are in fact honoured to have these
inspirational men and women be part of London 2012," Games chief
Sebastian Coe said.
One of the 176 service personnel selected, Squadron Leader
Lee Cobley, has family links to the Olympics with his father Don
competing twice in modern pentathlon.
"My father represented Britain at the Melbourne and Rome
Games so they hold a special fascination for me," Cobley said.
The anthems for the medal ceremonies have been recorded by
the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)