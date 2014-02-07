(Refiles to fix spelling in headline)

SOCHI, Russia Feb 7 The honour of lighting the Sochi Olympic flame was given to two triple Olympics champions on Friday as Vladislav Tretyak and Irina Rodnina jointly lit the cauldron at Russia's first Winter Games on Friday.

The 61-year-old Tretyak, who won three Olympic ice hockey golds and a silver as goaltender for the Soviet Union and is president of Russia's ice hockey federation, received the torch from figure skater Rodnina and both former Olympians jogged from the arena to ignite the flame.

