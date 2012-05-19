PARIS May 19 France's 2010 European decathlon
champion Romain Barras has been ruled out of the London Olympics
because of a calf injury, the French Athletics Federation (FFA)
said on Saturday.
Barras, who finished fifth at the Beijing Games four years
ago, will need up to eight weeks to recover from a muscle injury
which would allow him no chance to fight for a medal in London,
the FFA said in a statement.
The Games start on July 27.
"It is a shame. I was fully confident and I never felt as
capable to achieve something great than I did in the past days,"
the 31-year-old, who has a personal record of 8,453 points, was
quoted as saying.
(Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alan Baldwin)