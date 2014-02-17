(Adds more quotes)

* Kushnir win gold for Belarus

* Australia's Morris second

* Zongyang gives China bronze

By Nick Mulvenney

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 17 Anton Kushnir of Belarus produced a stunning jump to run away with the freestyle skiing aerials gold medal by the astonishing margin of 24.09 points at the Sochi Olympics on Monday.

The 29-year-old soared into the night sky at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, twisting and somersaulting, to nail a back-double-full-full-double-full routine with the second jump of the super-final.

The ear-splitting roar that greeted his jump was only exceeded when his score of 134.50 points was announced, reward for tackling the jump with the highest degree of difficulty and an almost flawless execution.

"This was my dream from childhood and I'm really happy I was able to achieve it," he told reporters.

"From the start the plan was to do that jump in the super final. We've been preparing it for a long time, since 2009. I thought it might go well and it did.

"I felt the support of so many people here and I would like to thank all of my fans and everyone who was rooting for me. It did feel almost like home."

Kushnir's victory gave Belarus a sweep of the aerials titles at the Sochi Games after Alla Tsuper stunned a strong Chinese contingent to win the women's gold last week.

It also completed a glorious day for the former Soviet republic in the mountains above Sochi after Darya Domracheva won the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start.

"Five gold medals is so great for us and all of our country," Kushnir added. "I am so happy about that."

Australia's David Morris gatecrashed the expected China-Belarus showdown and played a brilliant tactical game to walk away with a silver medal in 110.41.

The 29-year-old did just enough to get through to the super-final and, going first of the four competitors, gambled on landing an easier jump well.

The gamble paid off when China's Jia Zongyang missed his landing and scored 95.06 for bronze, while Qi Guangpu could only manage a score of 90 after ending up in a whirl of snow and skis as he attempted to match Kushnir's jump.

"It's overwhelming," said Morris. "My plan was to get through to the final and put down a jump and basically force them to beat me. There was no way I was going to outjump them.

"Anton did, and it was an unbelievable jump and I'm very pleased for him."

It was another disappointing evening for the Chinese, who have dominated aerials at World Cup and world championship level for several years but failed to win either the men's or women's titles in Sochi.

"I'm proud because I did my best," said world champion Qi, who finished fourth. "My performance was up to the standard considering my level of training.

"The Chinese team could have done better."

Defending Olympic champion Alexei Grishin of Belarus and Vancouver bronze medallist Liu Zhongqing of China both crashed out in qualifying. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)