ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 17 British freestyle skiing halfpipe medal contender Rowan Cheshire was released from hospital on Monday after spending the night under observation for concussion she sustained in a fall in training.

The teenager fell on her face at the Extreme Park halfpipe on Sunday and was knocked unconscious for several minutes before being carried away on a stretcher in a neck brace.

"Cheshire will be discharged today after the doctors were happy with her progress," said a Team GB statement.

"She will return to the athlete's Mountain Village where she will be looked after by team medical staff.

"Her progress will be monitored on a day to day basis as is standard with concussion and a determination regarding her ability to compete will be made later this week."

Cheshire posted a picture of her bloodied face on Twitter (twitter.com/Rowan_C_) along with the message: "Wasn't the best day yesterday, still don't remember much! Thanks everyone for the lovely messages."

The 18-year-old was considered an outside chance of a medal at the Sochi Games after becoming the first British woman to win halfpipe gold at a World Cup event in Calgary in January.

The women's halfpipe takes place on Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)