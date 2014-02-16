UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
SOCHI, Russia Feb 16 British freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire was knocked unconscious in a heavy fall during training on Sunday for the halfpipe event, the official Olympic News Service reported.
Cheshire landed heavily on her face and was taken away on a stretcher to a medical tent at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park after remaining unconscious for several minutes, the report said.
British team officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Cheshire is 18 and is competing at her first Games.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.