ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 20 The memory of Sarah Burke lived on in free ski halfpipe's Olympic debut on Thursday, with the Canadian's life dream coming true two years after she died in a training accident.

Burke, a pioneer of the sport who was a driving force in getting it included in the Sochi Olympics, died in 2012 at the age of 29.

"This was her life's goal. Half of it was getting this here. That's a dream come true right there, and then she was going to go ahead and win it," Burke's mother Jan Phelan told Reuters after the watching the event her daughter had fought so hard for.

"This is her dream manifested here. She worked so hard for so many years, just to advance women in the halfpipe and then to get the halfpipe into the Olympics, both men and women."

Nearly all the athletes who stopped to speak to reporters had a word to say about Burke, and many formed a heart with their hands or pointed to the sky as they waited for their results.

While the International Olympic Committee prohibited athletes earlier in the Games from wearing stickers with Burke's name on them, the slippers, who clean the pipe between runs, skied down in a heart formation after Thursday's event.

Burke even inspired silver medallist Marie Martinod to return from retirement by making the sport an Olympic one, even though the French woman had quit to raise her daughter.

"I came back to compete because Sarah told me that halfpipe is coming to the Olympics and said 'you have to come back'. At that time I was like 'I love you but I can't do that', but now I'm here," Martinod, 29, told reporters.

Early in her career, Burke used to train with men and sometimes competed in their events as the women's sport was only just getting on its feet.

Her mother said she had always been a fighter, getting up without crying as a small child after falling down 16 steps.

"She wasn't going to let that defeat her. She was just going to get up and do it again," Phelan said. "Sarah was a brave one."

After the IOC decided to include halfpipe in the Olympics, Burke's plan was to start in Sochi and take gold. Instead 20-year old American Maddie Bowman took the debut first place.

"I grew up looking up to Sarah and watching her ski," said Bowman. "I met her for the first time at X Games and it was the coolest moment of my life. She was a hero in my eyes and she still is."

With most in a celebratory mood, Burke's fellow Canadian Rosalind Groenewoud, who fell on landing her second jump and ended up in seventh place, had to fight back tears.

"I wish she could have won tonight if it wasn't me," she said.