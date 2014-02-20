DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 20 Maddie Bowman of the United States won the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe gold medal at the Sochi Olympics on Thursday.
Marie Martinod of France took the silver, while the bronze went to Ayana Onozuka of Japan. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.