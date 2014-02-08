ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 7 Canada's sister act of Justine, Chloe and Maxime Dufour- Lapointe may present a united front, but when they hit the slopes it's every woman for herself.

Flanked by her Olympic champion sister, moguls silver medallist Chloe told a news conference that they put their family ties on hold when they reach the start.

"When we're in competition it's an individual sport. When we went into the bus and on the chairlift, it's showtime," the middle sister of the three said.

"We were ready and every one of us had something to do and had her own plan. When we were up at the gate, for sure we had some looks, but then everybody has to do her job."

But their sibling success was tinged with sadness as eldest sister Maxime, who celebrates her 25th birthday on Sunday and inspired her younger siblings to take up the sport, left the slopes empty-handed after failing to qualify for the final run.

Maxime sat among the journalists at the news conference as her sisters took the plaudits, but she was never far from the thoughts of her younger siblings while they celebrated.

"It's pretty simple for us. We grew up together, we always ski together and today we are all together at the Olympic games and this is the most satisfying feeling."

Asked whether they would stay together after their success, Chloe was adamant.

"Always. We're blood, sister! We're from the same family, we share a project together - we call ourselves 3SDL. It's a brand. It's our brand."

"We made this story tonight," Justine interjected. "You know what, we want to tell that story out loud. We are unique and we have different personalities.

"We will still continue to compete and train hard, but on the side we have a business career in front of us. We want to put out a clothing line or something like that."

If it were not for America's Hannah Kearney, the three would arguably dominate the sport.

Aged just 19, youngest sister Justine came into the Games ranked number two in the world, with middle sister Chloe, 22, one place further back in third and Maxime in fifth.

In the final moguls event before the Sochi Games, Chloe won and Justine came second to make the podium at the Moguls World Cup in Canada something of a famiy affair.

The positions were to be reversed on Saturday when they repeated the feat, after Kearney struggled with an early wobble in her final run.

Before the finals mother Johane told reporters about the strong family ties.

"Our daughters are very close, they rely on each other and complement each other well. They always train together, study together, they are a team and their combined effort is crucial."

With their business plans and the inevitable attention that two Olympic medals in the family brings, there may be little time left for study.

But whatever they do after Sochi, it is likely the three will do it together.

