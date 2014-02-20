DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
Feb 20 Men's freestyle skiing cross final result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday. Rank Name 1 Jean Frederic Chapuis (France) 2 Arnaud Bovolenta (France) 3 Jonathan Midol (France) 4 Brady Leman (Canada) 5 Egor Korotkov (Russia) 6 Filip Flisar (Slovenia) 7 Armin Niederer (Switzerland) 8 Florian Eigler (Germany) 9 Victor Oehling Norberg (Sweden) 10 Jonas Devouassoux (France) 11 John Eklund (Sweden) 12 Andreas Schauer (Germany) 13 Jouni Pellinen (Finland) 14 Andreas Matt (Austria) 15 Didrik Bastian Juell (Norway) 16 Thomas Fischer (Germany) 17 Christopher Delbosco (Canada) 18 Tomas Kraus (Czech Republic) 19 Daniel Bohnacker (Germany) 20 Christoph Wahrstoetter (Austria) 21 Sergey Mozhaev (Russia) 22 Michael Forslund (Sweden) 23 Scott Kneller (Australia) 24 Patrick Koller (Austria) 25 Anton Grimus (Australia) 26 David Duncan (Canada) 27 Thomas Zangerl (Austria) 28 John Teller (U.S.) 29 Christian Mithassel (Norway) 30 Thomas Borge Lie (Norway) 31 Alex Fiva (Switzerland) 32 Michael Schmid (Switzerland) (Compiled by Anand Basu)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.