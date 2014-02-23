SOCHI, Russia Feb 23 The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Sunday dismissed an appeal by Canadian and Slovenian officials against the International Ski Federation's (FIS) refusal to hear a protest over the suits worn by French medallists in the Olympic ski cross event.

The Canadian and Slovenian Olympic Committees had requested the disqualification of Jean Frederic Chapuis, Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonathan Midol, alleging they wore illegal suits that gave them an aerodynamic advantage in the final of the event on Thursday.

FIS said it could not consider the complaint because it had not been made in time so the protest was taken to CAS, sporting law's highest court, which on Sunday dismissed the appeal.

