UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling women's 63kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. Hafize Sahin (Turkey) beat Lais Nunes De Oliveira (Brazil) 5-0 Inna Trazhukova (Russia) beat Marianna Sastin (Hungary) 3-0 Yuliya Tkach (Ukraine) beat Danielle Lappage (Canada) 5-0
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)