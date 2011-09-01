BERLIN, Sept 1 Ghana has been cleared to compete
in next year's London Olympics after the government took steps
to amend a controversial sports law, the International Olympic
Committee said on Thursday.
An IOC official told Reuters the executive board took the
decision to end the nine-month suspension of the African nation
during a meeting in Daegu, South Korea.
The IOC had originally suspended the Ghanaian national
committee in January over what it said was political
interference.
Ghana, the second country to be banned following Kuwait last
year, is now eligible to take part in Olympic Games and to
receive IOC funds.
