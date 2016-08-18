Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf women's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. -10 points Park In-Bee (Korea) 66 66 -9 Stacy Lewis (U.S.) 70 63 -8 Charley Hull (Britain) 68 66 Brooke Henderson (Canada) 70 64 -7 Nicole Broch Larsen (Denmark) 67 68 Candie Kung (Chinese Taipei) 67 68 Marianne Skarpnord (Norway) 69 66 -6 Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 65 71 Aditi Ashok (India) 68 68 Minjee Lee (Australia) 69 67 Gerina Piller (U.S.) 69 67 Chun In-Gee (Korea) 70 66 -5 Azahara Munoz (Spain) 68 69 Feng Shanshan (China) 70 67 Catriona Matthew (Britain) 71 66 Teresa Lu (Chinese Taipei) 70 67 -4 Amy Yang (Korea) 73 65 Gabriela Lopez (Mexico) 71 67 Caroline Masson (Germany) 69 69 Harukyo Nomura (Japan) 69 69 Nanna Madsen (Denmark) 69 69 -3 Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland) 71 68 Leona Maguire (Ireland) 74 65 Kim Sei-Young (Korea) 66 73 Lydia Ko (New Zealand) 69 70 Lexi Thompson (U.S.) 68 71 Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 67 72 -2 Ursula Wikstroem (Finland) 69 71 Julieta Granada (Paraguay) 71 69 Suzann Pettersen (Norway) 71 69 Christine Wolf (Austria) 71 69 -1 Paula Reto (South Africa) 74 67 Alena Sharp (Canada) 72 69 Shiho Oyama (Japan) 70 71 Maria Jose Uribe (Colombia) 70 71 Alejandra Llaneza (Mexico) 73 68 Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) 71 70 1 Pornanong Phatlum (Thailand) 71 72 Oh Su-Hyun (Australia) 71 72 Stephanie Meadow (Britain) 77 66 2 Ashleigh Simon (South Africa) 75 69 Gwladys Nocera (France) 73 71 3 Karine Icher (France) 73 72 Maria Verchenova (Russia) 75 70 Sandra Gal (Germany) 71 74 Laetitia Beck (Israel) 75 70 4 Lin Xiyu (China) 72 74 Tiffany Chan (Hong Kong, China) 71 75 5 Pernilla Lindberg (Sweden) 74 73 6 Kelly Tan (Malaysia) 78 70 7 Noora Tamminen (Finland) 73 76 8 Michelle Koh (Malaysia) 79 71 Klara Spilkova (Czech Republic) 77 73 9 Giulia Sergas (Italy) 77 74 10 Fabienne In-Albon (Switzerland) 74 78 12 Victoria Lovelady (Brazil) 79 75 14 Giulia Molinaro (Italy) 78 78 Miriam Nagl (Brazil) 79 77 15 Chloe Leurquin (Belgium) 79 78 16 Maha Haddioui (Morocco) 82 76