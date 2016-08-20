Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf women's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. -16 points Park In-Bee (Korea) 66 66 70 66 -11 Lydia Ko (New Zealand) 69 70 65 69 -10 Feng Shanshan (China) 70 67 68 69 -9 Amy Yang (Korea) 73 65 70 67 Stacy Lewis (U.S.) 70 63 76 66 Harukyo Nomura (Japan) 69 69 72 65 -8 Charley Hull (Britain) 68 66 74 68 Brooke Henderson (Canada) 70 64 75 67 Minjee Lee (Australia) 69 67 73 67 -7 Suzann Pettersen (Norway) 71 69 69 68 -6 Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) 71 70 68 69 Gerina Piller (U.S.) 69 67 68 74 -5 Nanna Madsen (Denmark) 69 69 72 69 Chun In-Gee (Korea) 70 66 72 71 Oh Su-Hyun (Australia) 71 72 66 70 -4 Teresa Lu (Chinese Taipei) 70 67 73 70 Maria Verchenova (Russia) 75 70 73 62 Paula Reto (South Africa) 74 67 68 71 -3 Maria Jose Uribe (Colombia) 70 71 74 66 Lexi Thompson (U.S.) 68 71 76 66 -2 Azahara Munoz (Spain) 68 69 73 72 Leona Maguire (Ireland) 74 65 74 69 Caroline Masson (Germany) 69 69 75 69 Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland) 71 68 72 71 -1 Kim Sei-Young (Korea) 66 73 73 71 Pornanong Phatlum (Thailand) 71 72 69 71 Sandra Gal (Germany) 71 74 69 69 Marianne Skarpnord (Norway) 69 66 75 73 0 Catriona Matthew (Britain) 71 66 77 70 1 Alena Sharp (Canada) 72 69 75 69 2 Candie Kung (Chinese Taipei) 67 68 76 75 Pernilla Lindberg (Sweden) 74 73 69 70 Stephanie Meadow (Britain) 77 66 71 72 Laetitia Beck (Israel) 75 70 71 70 Gabriela Lopez (Mexico) 71 67 76 72 3 Nicole Broch Larsen (Denmark) 67 68 81 71 4 Tiffany Chan (Hong Kong, China) 71 75 73 69 5 Lin Xiyu (China) 72 74 74 69 6 Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 67 72 78 73 Gwladys Nocera (France) 73 71 74 72 7 Aditi Ashok (India) 68 68 79 76 8 Shiho Oyama (Japan) 70 71 77 74 9 Christine Wolf (Austria) 71 69 77 76 10 Alejandra Llaneza (Mexico) 73 68 73 80 Karine Icher (France) 73 72 73 76 Ursula Wikstroem (Finland) 69 71 81 73 Julieta Granada (Paraguay) 71 69 76 78 11 Klara Spilkova (Czech Republic) 77 73 71 74 Noora Tamminen (Finland) 73 76 72 74 12 Ashleigh Simon (South Africa) 75 69 77 75 13 Kelly Tan (Malaysia) 78 70 76 73 14 Miriam Nagl (Brazil) 79 77 72 70 16 Giulia Molinaro (Italy) 78 78 74 70 Victoria Lovelady (Brazil) 79 75 76 70 18 Giulia Sergas (Italy) 77 74 77 74 19 Chloe Leurquin (Belgium) 79 78 71 75 22 Fabienne In-Albon (Switzerland) 74 78 75 79 24 Michelle Koh (Malaysia) 79 71 76 82 31 Maha Haddioui (Morocco) 82 76 80 77