(This is a repeat of an item sent earlier, no changes to text)
By Karolos Grohmann
ATHENS Feb 6 Peeling paint flakes from
Athens' Olympic park. Its entrances locked, this once sparkling
edifice to sporting greatness lies rotting and largely unused --
maintenance costs too high for near-bankrupt Greece to operate.
The rate of decay and dilapidation in just eight years
provides a visual clue to the Greek scenario, one as effective
as any economist's report or politician's statement.
"Like heaven and hell," Greek athletics federation chief
Vassilis Sevastis told Reuters, comparing the heady days of 2004
when the Greeks staged the Olympics, with today.
Back then the country was crackling with optimism, pride and
activity, as it rushed to deliver the multi-billion dollar Games
organizers hoped would boost the country's growth and its modern
image abroad.
The Greeks also spared no expense in preparing the
foundations for a spectacular medal haul: 16 medals for a nation
of just 10 million people.
These days, however, Greek athletes must be satisfied with a
trickle of money as they prepare for this year's London
Olympics, the debt crisis having dried up almost every revenue
stream for sports, public or private.
"It reflects our reality. The country that gave birth to the
notion of measure went completely over the top," Sevastis said.
The 2004 Games that were to help shape a better future for
Greece, turned into a noose as the billions of euros they cost
only weighed on the country's subsequent debt crisis.
The country's coalition parties must tell the European Union
on Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a 130 billion
euro ($170 billion) rescue, which Greece needs soon to avoid a
chaotic debt default.
"SOULLESS BUILDINGS"
Having squandered the first three years of preparations,
organisers were told in 2000 to speed up work or risk losing the
Olympics. As a result, Greece embarked on a four-year building
frenzy, with three shifts a day, that lasted up until a few days
before the Olympics.
The country dug deep into taxpayers' pockets, dishing out an
estimated $12 billion, more than double the initial projections.
"Obviously opportunities were lost," Hellenic Olympic
Committee (HOC) President Spyros Kapralos told Reuters.
"The success of the 2004 Olympics was lost when the lights
went out at the end of the closing ceremony as our country had
no plan to capitalise on their success."
A string of failed attempts to lease some of the facilities
has only further highlighted Greece's inability to draw any
benefits from hosting the world's greatest sports extravaganza.
Even the city's entire southern coastline to the port
Piraeus, which had been sprinkled with Olympic venues, remains
fenced off, prime real estate in a state of limbo for eight
years.
"The dream of the Olympics that improved our image in the
world during those 16 days has been lost, and it makes me sad,"
Kapralos said.
"We had a foundation of good people in 2004, a dynamic which
now is lost just like the venues that have become soulless
buildings."
Kapralos still hopes Greece can return from London with six
medals, but it is a challenge to see where they may win them as
Greek sport continues to be shredded by the financial crisis.
The Greeks will march into the Olympic stadium first, as
tradition dictates, with a team numbering around 75, or half the
size of the team it sent to the Beijing Games in 2008 --
athletes' dreams another victim of boom-time profligacy.
"CATACLYSMIC EVENT"
Apart from massive budget cuts for all Greek sports
federations, gone are all the state incentives for athletes to
succeed on the world stage.
"The debt crisis now has affected both sport and the
National Olympic Committee. In the previous quadrennium
(2005-2008) the Greek state paid around 30 million in total
towards the country's Olympic preparation," said Kapralos, a
former water polo player.
"We had agreed the same amount from the state (for
2009-2012). In 2010 and 2011 the amount we got from the Greek
state was zero," he said. "So our preparation has suffered."
The cuts essentially meant the end of any effort to send a
competitive team to London, and even made it near impossible for
athletes to qualify as travel budgets were slashed.
The gymnastics team were unable to travel to Tokyo for their
Olympic qualifiers. The weightlifting, sailing and water polo
teams experienced similar problems in recent months.
The HOC had to step up and foot the sailors' bill for the
trip to Australia for the world championships while the
International Olympic Committee is paying the preparation for 22
Greek athletes' and the country's women's water polo team, the
2011 world champions.
Greece's athletics competitors are left with ramshackle
training facilities, their indoor training centre at the Olympic
stadium leaks and athletes must use buckets to collect the
water.
"It was a cataclysmic event on all levels for us," Sevastis,
who has seen annual state funding for athletics cut by more than
40 percent from 2010 to 2011, said of the 2004 Games.
"There were mistakes, there were excesses, yes, in the
run-up to the Athens Games. Funding (for sport) was more than
significant, sponsors came in.
"Nowadays our athletics pyramid has collapsed. Our future is
neither bright nor hopeful. The passion of the athletes and
their personal commitment is what keeps things afloat."
(Editing by Ossian Shine. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more sport click on
For more Olympic stories click on