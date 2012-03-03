By Larry Fine
| NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 Nastia Liukin treasures
her 2008 Olympic gymnastics all-around gold, but the trio of
silver medals she also took away from Beijing has fuelled a
comeback bid to reach the London Games, the American has said.
Liukin has not competed in two years but has set her mind on
winning a spot on the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.
"I had these visions about a year ago," Liukin, 22, told
reporters on Friday ahead of the American Cup gymnastics meeting
at Madison Square Garden.
"I figured I'll be in London either way, and I didn't want
these thoughts of sitting in the stands, watching Team USA walk
out on the floor and wondering, 'what if?' Those two words are
the scariest words for me.
"I didn't want to have any regrets. I felt like I owed it to
myself to try."
A taller, more solid Liukin than the Beijing version poured
herself back into training after last October's world
championships following a lengthy period promoting gymnastics
and fashion interests, appearing on television, doing gymnastics
shows and enjoying life.
"My training is back to normal, the way it was," she said,
acknowledging some concessions to age by abandoning her weakest
event, the vault, and focusing on her strengths.
"Because I'm not doing all four events this time around,
instead of spending seven hours a day, it's probably closer to
five hours a day. I run every single day and do extra
conditioning."
Mary Lou Retton, whose 1984 Olympic gold in the all-around
helped launch a long stretch of U.S. success in women's
gymnastics, marvelled at Liukin.
"I respect the heck out of her for even trying," Retton told
Reuters after posing with Liukin and Carly Patterson, the 2004
Olympic all-around champion, in what famed coach Bela Karolyi
described as an American "bouquet of champions."
"She's got a different body, she's got a different mind,"
Retton said about the post-Beijing Liukin.
"Once you leave the sport a little bit and experience life
outside the gym it's hard to get that frame of mind, that
discipline.
"But if anybody can do it, she can. She's an extraordinary
young athlete."
Liukin, who was expected to return to competition at the
U.S. Classic in Chicago on May 26, said her London quest was
purely for the challenge.
"I'm not doing it for media attention, not doing it for
sponsors, not for money," said Liukin.
"It's because you absolutely love the sport."
Liukin, whose grace and artistry set her apart in 2008, said
she has often watched tape of the Beijing performance.
"I know I'll never be exactly like how I was at the 2008
Olympics, that was my prime," she said.
"The Olympic finals in Beijing was my absolute best."
Liukin said she had to convince her father and coach Valeri
Liukin, a double gold medalist on the Soviet team in 1988, that
she was serious about making the comeback.
Now he is on board in the drive to reach London, and turn
silver into gold.
The U.S. women's team, which also featured world champion
Shawn Johnson, finished a narrow second behind China, and Liukin
took second in the individual competition on bars and beam.
"Knowing we were so close to winning, that would definitely
be a dream of mine to help USA win a team gold medal, and
winning silvers in bars and beam, I feel there's a little bit of
redemption in there," said Liukin.
"That's what's motivating me is those three silver medals."
