By Steve Keating
| March 22
March 22 At first glance Alicia Sacramone,
America's most decorated gymnast, looks a picture of perfection
posing with her back arched and muscles taut in ESPN Magazine's
Body Issue.
There are no noticeable flaws in the revealing
black-and-white photo but, in a sport where there are no longer
perfect 10s, look closely and the scars are there from four
years ago when Sacramone was exposed in a much more personal way
at the Beijing Olympics.
The captain of the U.S. women's gymnastics team that was
expected to strike gold in China instead returned home with
silver after Sacramone fumbled her mount onto the balance beam
and botched her floor routine.
Nearly four years on the mistakes cannot be airbrushed away
but the chance to wash over those unpleasant images with a happy
ending to her Olympic story was enough to pull Sacramone back to
the gym in a bid to qualify for the 2012 London Summer Games.
"Beijing didn't go the way I planned and I would have liked
to have performed a little bit better personally," Sacramone
told Reuters. "After Beijing that is what stuck in my mind. I
want a better Olympic finish.
"A silver medal for the team is phenomenal but as an athlete
we are super competitive and we want to win."
From swimmers like Australian Ian Thorpe to wrestlers such
as American Rulon Gardner, the lure of Olympic gold has proven
hard to resist.
But the road back for gymnasts is perhaps one of the
toughest and most heartbreaking of all.
'PROMISED LAND'
In a sport that embraces teenage pixies and fearless fresh
faces, 24-year-old Sacramone is a gymnastics senior citizen,
explaining part of her reason for posing nude for ESPN was to
prove you do not need to be 13 or 14 years old to be a gymnast.
Sacramone's resume, which includes a U.S. record 10 world
champion medals, counts for little as she battles 16-year-olds
like reigning all-round world champion Jordyn Wieber and
Gabrielle Douglas, nicknamed the "Flying Squirrel" for her
gravity defying acrobatics, for one of five Olympic berths.
Beijing team mate Nastia Liukin, winner of the all-around
gold medal at the 2008 Olympics, has also set her sights on a
spot, adding more spice to the U.S. Olympic trials in June.
"It is very difficult, especially since it is two spots less
than the last Olympic Games, you can take just five kids,"
Sacramone's longtime coach Mihai Brestyan, told Reuters. "The
number is smaller and the competition is bigger.
"You have the new generation and world champions. It is very
tough competition to put yourself on this team.
"Nobody has a ticket to the promised land."
Drained mentally and physically, Sacramone stepped back from
the sport after Beijing but found she was not yet ready to walk
away from her Olympic dream.
Two years later, she returned to competition and immediately
signaled she was ready to battle for gold in London by winning
the vault at the 2010 world championships.
"I took some time off because I needed shoulder surgery and
I just needed a break from the gym because it had been 14 years
straight, never really getting a vacation," said Sacramone. "At
that time I was turning 21 and felt I needed to live a little
before I decide what I want to do.
"I didn't really go in with high expectations, I just wanted
to see how I could do personally and then after worlds, I was
like, 'OK let's give the Olympics one more go.'"
TEDIOUS REHABILITATION
Already battling tough odds, Sacramone's Olympic comeback
suddenly appeared a long shot when she blew out her Achilles
while preparing for last year's world championships, saying she
thought she had heard the floor boards snap when it was her
tendon exploding.
For athletes, Achilles injuries are usually described as
career-threatening, former-England captain David Beckham denied
a chance to play in the 2010 World Cup after suffering a similar
injury that cast doubts about his playing future.
Sacramone returned to the United States for surgery and
after some initial tears refused to throw in the towel as
family, friends and sponsor Proctor & Gamble rallied around her
offering encouragement and support.
After months of tedious rehabilitation, Sacramone said she
has returned to the gym but the clock is ticking.
She will have only one competition, in early June at the
Visa Championships in St. Louis, before entering the Olympic
trials pressure cooker.
"When I was 16 trying for the Olympics I wasn't as mentally
strong as I am now trying to go in for my second Games,"
explained Sacramone. "Age has helped me mentally, physically
maybe not so much, but I'm definitely a better competitor now
than I was then.
"I feel blessed to have an opportunity to try out for a
second Olympics team and if it doesn't work out, hey I gave it
my all."
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto)