Dec 5 Former FIFA President Joao Havelange
has resigned from the International Olympic Committee days
before an ethics hearing into his conduct, the BBC reported.
FIFA president from 1974-98 when he was replaced by Sepp
Blatter, Havelange was under IOC investigation for his links
with FIFA's former marketing agency International Sport and
Leisure (ISL).
ISL went bankrupt in 2001 with debts of around $300m. A BBC
Panorama television programme alleged in 2010 that Havelange
accepted money from ISL for granting lucrative World Cup
contracts.
The 95-year-old Brazilian is the IOC's longest-serving
member, having joined in 1963. With his resignation the ethics
case against Havelange was likely to be dropped, the BBC
reported on Sunday.
