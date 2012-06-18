By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 18 Athletes at the London Olympics
will be offered free healthcare ranging from state of the art
eye care and dentistry to sports physiotherapy, osteopathy and
surgery at a 23 million pounds ($36.04 million) "polyclinic".
The 24-hour centre in the Olympic Park, where 200
competitors a day are expected to be treated during the Games,
will make athletes the top priorities but will also look after
support staff and coaches.
The common complaints are expected to be musculoskeletal
injuries such as strains and sprains, minor illness like colds
and small wounds and grazes.
"Even the most minor ailment can have serious implications
upon an elite athlete's performance," Olympic organising
committee LOCOG's director of sport Debbie Jevans told reporters
as they were given a preview of the clinic on Monday.
She said the centre was equipped to respond quickly and get
athletes the treatment they needed as soon as possible.
Organisers stress the medical care offered will be
"immediate and necessary" and say athletes and support staff
will not be treated for pre-existing or chronic conditions.
Experience from previous Games suggests the dental and eye
care clinics are likely to be among the busiest, ranking second
only to physiotherapy.
"There will be competitors who haven't had much access to
dental care," said Wendy Turner, one of the six dental
specialists who will work at the clinic. "This is an opportunity
for them to get it sorted out."
The main healthcare services - which will include state of
the art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed
tomography(CT) scans, as well as digital X-rays, will be
delivered by a team of 10 paid LOCOG staff, 500 volunteer
doctors, nurses and other health workers and 80 on-call
specialists.
PEAK CONDITION
"We have always put the needs of the athletes at the heart
of the Games," said LOCOG chairman Sebastian Coe.
"When they are preparing for the most important moment in
their sporting careers, it's vital they are in peak condition
with all the support they need."
The Olympic village's doping control station is also to be
housed in the polyclinic but will be accessible via a separate
entrance, organisers said.
The centre was built with 17 million pounds from Britain's
taxpayer-funded National Health Service (NHS) and another six
million pounds from the London 2012 organising committee's 9.3
billion pounds budget.
After the Games, the plan is for the clinic to be converted
back into an NHS health clinic with primary care doctors,
pharmacy services and a dental surgery.
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
