BUENOS AIRES Nov 13 World champions Argentina,
who missed out on their usual ticket to the Olympic women's
hockey tournament, have got into the London 2012 Games by the
back door.
Las Leonas (lionesses) feared they would have to play an
Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgium in March after losing
the final of the Pan-American Games, held in the Mexican city of
Guadalajara last month, for the first time in a 4-2 upset by the
United States.
Instead, the Argentine Hockey Confederation (CAH) received
confirmation on Sunday they were being invited on the basis of
their ranking after South Africa gave up their direct berth.
"The International Hockey Federation has made official Las
Leonas' qualification to the London 2012 Olympic Games," the CAH
said in a statement.
The South African Olympic Committee decided their women's
team should play a qualifier having deemed the African nations
tournament they won for a direct ticket to London as not being
of sufficient standard.
Argentina had won the gold medal at every Pan-American Games
since women's hockey was first played at the quadrennial event
in 1987 -- until their shock defeat in Guadalajara on Oct. 28.
The Argentine men qualified by beating Canada 3-1 in their
Games final on Oct. 29, wresting back the Pan-American title
they lost to the same rivals in Rio de Janeiro four years
earlier.
