SYDNEY May 23 Australia's men's hockey coach
Ric Charlesworth has slammed London Olympic schedulers for
lumbering his team with three early starts in their round-robin
matches at the Games.
The 'Kookaburras' are favourites to win the gold medal in
London but Charlesworth said the schedule, released on Tuesday,
was unfair and would be disruptive to his top-seeded team.
"I don't expect special treatment, I expect not to be
disadvantaged, out of five matches you may expect one 5am start
for our athletes not three," Charlesworth told Hockey
Australia's website (www.hockey.org.au).
"It interferes with momentum, as major finals won't be
played at that hour and it interrupts our routine over two
weeks. Early games should be fairly distributed between all
teams."
While Australia face Spain, Argentina and Pakistan in
matches starting at 8.30am local time, second seeds and
defending champions Germany play all their games later in the
day.
Charlesworth, who led the Australian women's team to gold at
the Atlanta and Sydney Olympics before taking over as coach of
the Kookaburras in 2009, also pointed to the fact that the top
seeds in the women's tournament, the Dutch, had no 8.30am
starts.
"It's not that they are number one, again it's just that it's
not equally shared when some teams have to play three early
matches and others none," he said.
Hockey Australia chief Mark Anderson reflected
Charlesworth's dissatisfaction with the schedule.
"When you look at the schedule it is patently unfair in our
opinion," he said. "None of the teams want to play in this early
morning time slot.
"We have been scheduled to play at this time on three
occasions. The world ranked number two, three and four teams do
not have any matches scheduled for this time. The fifth and
sixth ranked teams feature once.
"Out of the 12 teams in the competition, only six teams play
at this time and Australia features three times. We are not
looking for an unfair advantage, we just want to compete on a
level playing field."
Charlesworth did not like the playing fields in London much
either, fuming earlier this month at a test event that the blue
and pink surfaces were too bouncy and did not reward skilful
players.
The Olympic men's hockey competition takes place at the
Riverbank Arena from July 30 to Aug. 11.
