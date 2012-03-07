(Fixes lit in headline)
By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentines at the
top of their sport are called "Maradona" by compatriots. Without
doubt, Luciana Aymar is the Diego Maradona of women's hockey.
The woman whom coach Carlos Retegui calls the world's best
hockey player, and compares to Argentina's greatest soccer son,
hopes to lead the world champions to their first hockey Olympic
gold medal at the London Games this summer.
Describing the lithe, brown-eyed brunette, Retegui says:
"Luciana is a normal human being, like all of us, (but) on the
pitch (she) is magical and extra-terrestrial."
In an interview with Reuters, Retegui recalls a phrase
famous in Argentina since it was coined for Maradona by a
television commentator at the soccer World Cup in Mexico in
1986.
"'Cosmic kite, what planet did you come from?', that phrase
fits 'Lucha' perfectly because she plays better and better, she
thrills the crowd, she moves them," he said.
"I'm proud and pleased to be one of her trainers."
Retegui says the 34-year-old can play on beyond the London
Games. "Until she assumes the role of motherhood she can play as
long as she wants, she's touched by a magic wand."
Retegui, a former defender and then coach of the Argentine
men's team before taking charge of Las Leonas (The Lionesses) in
2009, is protective of his outstanding player.
"Very few human beings in the world have that gift for
playing hockey... A lot of the time we make demands from them
off the pitch and we don't realise they're normal people, who
suffer, who have feelings, who have good times and bad times,"
he said.
Aymar, a seven-times World Player of the Year who helped
Argentina win silver at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and bronze in
Athens and Beijing at the last two Games, would love to crown
her career with the gold medal.
"Now I'm very relaxed, training, we've just resumed practice
and, well, (I am) hoping to play another Olympic Games and in
the best possible way and we want to win the gold medal but it's
not easy," Aymar told Reuters.
She reeled off the names of Argentina's main rivals
including the top-ranked Netherlands, Germany, China, South
Korea and Olympic hosts Britain, whom they have already met
twice this year.
HOME PRESSURE
Britain won a four-team tournament in Cordoba in January and
then lost the Champions Trophy final 1-0 to the hosts in Rosario
a month ago.
"I think (Britain) are one of the best teams in the world,
but I think that also, playing in Argentina with all the
(Argentine) fans made it a bit hard for them," Aymar said.
"They're not used to playing with so many people so that was
good for us, always to play in Argentina in a plus (for us),"
she added, no doubt hoping that the weight of expectation in
London might be too much for the British team.
Argentina's fourth Champions Trophy victory in five years
and fifth overall helped them overcome the bitter disappointment
of losing their Pan-American Games title in Guadalajara, Mexico
last year, when they lost the final 4-2 to the United States.
"It's a tournament that can surprise you because you play it
very calmly but when you get to the final it's a top level
match, like at a World Cup or Champions Trophy.
"You have to be very careful not to get up that very day on
the wrong side of bed and it that day just happened not to be
our best day," Aymar said.
She said it had been a wake-up call for Argentina, who have
to thank their number-two ranking for their Olympic berth since
only the Pan-American Games winners go through.
"It helped us to make a self-criticism, each one of us of
what we had to improve, what to change from 2011 and so we
resumed in 2012 in the best way.
"It's normal because in 2010 we won a World Cup where we
spent lots of energy of all kinds, physical, technical and
especially mental because being here in Argentina (we had) the
pressure of having to be the champions.
"That produced a lot of anxiety and so it's as if we used
2011 more to relax and perhaps we got a bit over-confident."
Retegui does not see Aymar taking on a coaching role after
she retires, saying: "I see her more in the role of an
ambassador for her country, she would make a spectacular
ambassador abroad... She's known everywhere, the best ever
women's hockey player."
