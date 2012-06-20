LONDON, June 20 The men's Olympic hockey schedule has been revised after Australia complained about the number of early starts they had been handed in round-robin matches at the London Games.

The 'Kookaburras', medal favourites at the Games, had appealed to the sport's world body after being assigned three 0830 starts in five matches.

Defending champions and second seeds Germany play all their games later in the day.

A spokeswoman for Games organisers LOCOG said changes had been made by the International Hockey Federation after discussions with all the parties involved.

Australia will now play Pakistan on Aug. 7 at 1045 local time instead of 0830, with the Netherlands v South Korea moving to the early slot.

"It is only right that it should be changed," Australia men's coach Ric Charlesworth, who had argued that the original schedule was unfair and disruptive, told the AAP.

"We were ready to handle whatever we were dealt, but this is certainly better. We always expected early games, but not three, and I am pleased it has been rectified."

The Olympic men's hockey competition takes place at the Riverbank Arena from July 30 to Aug. 11. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Robert Woodward)