* India's great hockey tradition on the wane
* Captain Chetri keen to rekindle Olympic success
By Amlan Chakraborty
NEW DELHI, Feb 16 Indian hockey has fallen
on hard times but captain Bharat Chetri believes it is his
destiny to lead the team to the London Olympics and snatch a new
generation of players away from cricket's grasp.
India are the most successful hockey nation in Olympic
history but collected the last of their eight gold medals in
1980. The game has been in steady decline in recent years and
hit a nadir when India failed to qualify for the Beijing Games.
Chetri told Reuters that for India's national sport to begin
creeping out from cricket's massive shadow they had to grab
their place in London with a strong showing at the Olympic
qualifier beginning in Delhi on Saturday.
"We have not left anything to chance," Chetri said in an
interview. "We worked hard, addressed every issue and are on the
right track."
India will be up against France, Canada, Italy, Poland and
Singapore in the Feb. 18-26 qualifier, which will be played at a
stadium named after hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.
Chetri was reluctant to ponder the reason behind India's
spectacular decline in hockey but said qualifying for London
could be the first step towards winning back some of the
youngsters heading for the nearest cricket academy.
"There are a number of reasons (for the decline) but if the
Indian team keeps doing well, parents too will encourage kids to
play hockey. After all, it's our national game," Chetri added.
ACCIDENTAL HOCKEY PLAYER
The 30-year-old goalkeeper from the state of West Bengal
considers himself an 'accidental' hockey player and believes
destiny dragged him kicking and screaming into the game.
Mad about soccer from a young age, often at the expense of
his studies, Chetri still remembers the day his parents dragged
him onto a train and sent him to stay with his relatives in the
neighbouring state of Bihar.
"I was crying but they would not listen. Nor would they let
me go back," said Chetri, adding that his sporting options in
Bihar were severely limited.
"There was just hockey. That's how hockey came into my life
and today I'm leading the Indian team.
"I do believe in destiny. You go where your destiny takes
you. Of course it cannot happen without hard work.
"When I look back to the day when my parents sent me away, I
realise they had my best interests in mind. From that day and
now where I stand, it's all destiny and my hard work."
Chetri said the team, under Australian coach Michael Nobbs,
had prepared in the best possible way.
Nobbs gathered a string of former India players, notably
Dilip Tirkey, a redoubtable defender in his day, and
short-corner specialist Jugraj Singh, to shore up their weakness
and help them play to their strengths.
"Dilip has done an excellent job in sorting out the issues
in our defence line, while Jugraj worked hard with our three
drag-flick specialists," Chetri said.
"We now have three penalty corner experts (Sandeep Singh, V.
Raghunath and Rupinder Pal Singh), which is a luxury no other
international team has. We have the best drag-flickers in the
world and converting short corners should not be a problem.
"France and Canada would probably be tougher opponents but
we will not underestimate other teams. We prepared really hard
for this tournament and winning it is our immediate target."
