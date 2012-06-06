LONDON, June 6 British hockey officials
apologised to South Africa's women's team on Wednesday for
mistakenly playing the apartheid era anthem 'Die Stem' at a
tournament ahead of next month's Olympics.
Great Britain hockey published a "full and unreserved
apology" on its website (www.greatbritainhockey.co.uk) for the
gaffe before a match against the host nation at the London Cup
on Tuesday.
"The error was made by a contractor responsible for sports
presentation at the event," it said.
"Standard procedure would be to check anthems to be played
with visiting teams in advance, however, on this occasion that
did not happen and Great Britain Hockey accepts full
responsibility.
"Great Britain Hockey and its contractor appreciate the
sensitive nature of this unfortunate mistake and we apologise
unreservedly for the offence caused."
South African Hockey Association chief executive Marissa
Langeni had written to the competition manager to demand an
assurance that it would not happen again.
"As a country we watched with disbelief as our team stood
through what clearly was a most embarrassing and uncomfortable
experience," said Langeni.
Britain, without several key players, were beaten 3-1 by
South Africa. The tournament is their last before next month's
London Games.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)