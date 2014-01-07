TORONTO Jan 7 Sidney Crosby headlined the Canadian men's Olympic ice hockey roster that was revealed on Tuesday and will look to defend the country's gold medal at next month's Sochi Winter Games.

Crosby, who scored the golden goal that capped off the 2010 Vancouver Games, is among 11 returning Olympians to a 25-man team which sparked immediate debate on social media as it was announced in Toronto.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo, who backstopped Canada's gold medal effort in 2010, is back in net along with newcomers Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens and Mike Smith of the Phoenix Coyotes.

The defense will be anchored by Jay Bouwmeester and Alex Pietrangelo of the St. Louis Blues and Montreal's PK Subban, the National Hockey League's reigning top defenseman.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Crosby, who leads the NHL in scoring with 63 points in 44 games this season, will lead a Canadian offense that boasts plenty of firepower.

Tampa Bay Lightning sniper Steven Stamkos, who has not played since suffering a broken leg nearly two months ago, was included but could be dropped for another player if he is unfit.

Squad:

Goaltenders: Roberto Luongo (Vancouver Canucks), Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens), Mike Smith (Phoenix Coyotes)

Defense: Jay Bouwmeester (St. Louis Blues), Duncan Keith (Chicago Blackhawks), PK Subban (Montreal Canadiens), Shea Weber (Nashville Predators), Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings), Dan Hamhuis (Canucks), Alex Pietrangelo (Blues), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (San Jose Sharks)

Forwards: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars), Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins), Jeff Carter (Kings), Matt Duchene (Colorado Avalanche), Ryan Getzlaf (Anaheim Ducks), Chris Kunitz (Penguins), Rick Nash (New York Rangers), Corey Perry (Ducks), Patrick Sharp (Blackhawks), Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning), John Tavares (New York Islanders), Jonathan Toews (Blackhawks), Patrick Marleau (Sharks) (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)