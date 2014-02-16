UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
SOCHI Russia Feb 16 Drew Doughty scored the overtime winner as Canada edged Finland 2-1 to close the preliminary round of the Olympic men's ice hockey competition on Sunday and keep its gold medal defense on course.
By taking top spot in Group B ahead of the Finns, unbeaten Canada will have a more direct route to the gold medal final than it did four years ago on home ice in Vancouver when it was forced to play an elimination game.
Doughty, a defenseman, continued to be an offensive force for Canada scoring once in regulation and again midway into the five minute extra-session to give him a team-high four goals in three games.
With the three group winners plus the best second place finisher receiving direct passage to the quarter-finals, Finland also avoids playing in an elimination game with the top runner-up record of two wins and an overtime loss. (Editing by Gene Cherry)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.