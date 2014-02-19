UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
SOCHI, Russia Feb 19 Russia were eliminated from the men's ice hockey competition at the Sochi Games on Wednesday following a 3-1 quarter-final loss to Finland.
The host nation entered the 12-team tournament as one of the favourites but ultimately fell short against a Finnish team that won the bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)