SOCHI Russia Feb 19 Canada escaped with a nervy 2-1 quarter-final win over Latvia at the Sochi Olympic men's ice hockey tournament on Wednesday, to keep their gold medal defence on track.

Despite dominating play and outshooting the plucky Latvians 57-16, Canada needed a late goal from Shea Weber to move onto the semi-finals, where they will take on the United States in a rematch of the 2010 Vancouver Games gold medal final.

After trading goals in the opening period, Canada threw everything they had at Latvia but could not find the winner until Weber blasted a low slap shot past netminder Kristers Gudlevskis with just under seven minutes to play.

Patrick Sharp had Canada's other goal while Lauris Darzins with his fourth of the tournament scored for Latvia. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)