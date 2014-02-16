UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
SOCHI, Russia Feb 16 Slovenia's Sabahudin Kovacevic has been banned for his team's final preliminary round game of the men's ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics for elbowing an opponent, the IIHF said on Sunday.
Kovacevic directed his elbow to the head and neck area of Slovakia's Tomas Kopecky during a collision in front of the net in Saturday's game, the International Ice Hockey Federation said in a statement.
Kopecky left the ice after the hit and did not return for the rest of the game.
Slovenia, who went on to win the game in the greatest moment of their ice hockey history, will play the United States later on Sunday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.