SOCHI, Russia Feb 19 Sweden brought Slovenia's fairytale run in Sochi to an end with a 5-0 win on Wednesday to become the first team through to the semi-finals of the Olympic men's ice hockey tournament.

Tiny Slovenia, the underdogs of the Sochi Games playing in their first Olympic ice hockey tournament, did not go out without a fight and battled the top-seeded Swedes all the way to the final buzzer.

But goals from Alex Steen, Daniel Sedin, Loui Eriksson and a pair from Carl Hagelin, along with a shutout from netminder Henrik Lundqvist, finally put the brakes on Slovenia's Olympic joyride.

Lundqvist made 19 saves to record his second shutout of the tournament. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)