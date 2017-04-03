Cycling-How the wheels came off British Cycling
LONDON, England, June 14 For years the sporting world has wondered about the secret behind Britain Cycling's years of domination and unchallenged success.
April 3 The National Hockey League said on Monday it will not participate in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.
The NHL said in a statement it is finalizing a schedule for its 2017-18 regular season without any break to accommodate the Pyeongchang Games and considers the matter "officially closed." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Augusta, Georgia, editing by Gene Cherry)
LONDON, England, June 14 For years the sporting world has wondered about the secret behind Britain Cycling's years of domination and unchallenged success.
LONDON, June 14 British Cycling has been heavily criticised for "a culture of fear" in an independent review into the sport, published on Wednesday, which identified failings in governance and leadership following allegations of bullying and sexism.
LONDON, June 14 British Cycling has been heavily criticised for failings of governance and leadership in an independent review into the sport published on Wednesday following allegations of bullying and sexism.