STOCKHOLM Jan 7 Veteran forward Daniel Alfredsson was named in a Sweden squad packed with NHL players for next month's Winter Olympics.

The Swedes will be bidding to add the Olympic gold medal to their world title and there were few surprises in the squad announced by coach Par Marts on Tuesday with the return of 41-year-old Alfredsson the headline selection.

Alfredsson was part of the Sweden team who won Olympic gold in 2006, but few expected him to be given another chance at Olympic glory in Sochi.

Jimmie Ericsson was one of 14 forwards named and the only member of the 25-man squad not plying his trade in the NHL. His younger brother, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jonathan, was also included.

Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg has been given the job of leading a side packed with experience.

"He's captain over there (in Detroit) and is the kind of guy who helps others succeed and has succeeded himself," Marts told reporters.

The Swedes start the tournament on Feb. 12 against the Czech Republic, who will be captained by 41-year-old Jaromir Jagr, and also face Latvia and Switzerland, whom they beat in the world championship final in Stockholm in May, in Group C. (Reporting by Phil O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)